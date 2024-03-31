Premier League: Manchester United, Chelsea play out draws, Tottenham secures win

London [UK], March 31 : Manchester United and Chelsea played out draws while Tottenham Hotspur secured a win over Luton Town in their Premier League matches on Sunday.

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford. After goalless regulation time, Mason Mount, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, hit what could have been the winning goal for United. Kristoffer Ajer finally netted the equaliser, scoring for his side after it had failed to score after 30 shots.

Manchester United is in sixth place with 15 wins, three draws and 11 losses, giving them a total of 48 points. Brentford has 27 points and is in the 15th spot with seven wins, six draws and 17 losses after 30 games.

In the other game, Chelsea played a 2-2 draw with Burnley. Burnley was a player short due to Lorenz Assignon getting a red card, but still, the Blues were extremely careless and let Burnley make a comeback in the game.

In the dying minutes of first half, Cole Palmer scored in the 44th minute for Chelsea through a penalty earned by a foul committed by Assignon. Just three minutes later, Josh Cullen's superb volley levelled the score.

Raheem Sterling, introduced as a substitute, gave the ball to Palmer, who swept the ball into the net in the 78th minute to secure a 2-1 lead. But Burnley did not give up. Three minutes was all Burnley needed before Dara O'Shea sent a powerful header into the nets, keeping the scores level at 2-2 till the end.

Chelsea is in 11th place with 11 wins, seven draws and 10 losses, for a total of 40 points. Burnley is in 19th place, with four wins, six draws and 20 losses, giving them a total of 18 points.

In another match, a late winner by Heung-Min Son helped Tottenham strengthen their UEFA Champions League qualification chances with a 2-1 win over Luton.

Tahith Chong scored a third-minute opener, sending thousands of fans gathered at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a stunning silence, with Spurs trailing. However, an own goal from Issa Kabore brought the Spurs into the game.

Son's 86th minute strike helped Spurs seal a win.

Spurs is in fifth place with 12 wins, five draws and seven losses, giving them a total of 56 points. Luton is in 18th place with five wins, seven draws and 18 losses, giving them 22 points.

