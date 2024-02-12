Premier League: Saka brace helps Arsenal steamroll West Ham in biggest away win

New Delhi [India], February 12 : Bukayo Saka's magical brace helped title-pretenders Arsenal clinch a massive 6-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League (PL) at the London Stadium on Sunday.

After the final whistle was blown, William Saliba (32'), Saka (41', 63'), Gabriel Magalhaes (44'), Leandro Trossard (47'), and Declan Rice (65') were on the scoresheet to seal a clinical victory for the Gunners in the PL.

Arsenal 's head coach Mikel Arteta had a tough job on Sunday after seeing his side concede two defeats to West Ham earlier in the season.

However, the Gunners' head coach did not disappoint fans in the payback clash as the visitors scored four goals within 15 minutes in the first half.

Saliba made the first breakthrough with an impressive header from Rice's corner. The second goal came shortly after Saka found the net with a spot kick.

The giant in Arsenal's back line, Gabriel, too, added to the scoresheet from another Rice set-piece. Before the half-time whistle, Trossard added a fourth goal to virtually snuff out all comeback hopes that the Hammers might have had.

The Gunners continued to run riot at the London Stadium, adding two more goals in the second half. Saka extended the lead with a clinical finish from inside the box, making it 5-0.

Minutes later, Rice let fly an unstoppable 'curler' from outside the 25 yards to give the Gunners a 6-0 lead over his old club.

The Gunners' 6-0 demolition of West Ham was also their biggest win away in the Premier League.

Following the win, Arsenal climbed to third in the PL standings with 52 points and 16 wins from 24 matches. The victory helped them keep their hopes of lifting the title alive.

In their upcoming Premier League fixture, Arsenal will go up against Burnley on February 17 away at Turf Moor Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor