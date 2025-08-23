Premier League: Tottenham continues hot-streak under Frank, beats Man City 2-0

Manchester [UK], August 23 : Tottenham Hotspurs continued their fine start under new manager Thomas Frank, downing multi-time title-holders Manchester City 2-0 to secure their second Premier League win of the season on Saturday.

Spurs now have three wins over Manchester City in their previous five outings, which included a brilliant 4-0 thrashing last November. After their campaign started with a win over Burnley, they have managed to keep their winning run going.

Frank's tactical brilliance exposed City's weaknesses and only sixth time under Pep Guardiola, they have trailed in a home league match by two or more goals at half-time, with Spurs giving them the thrasing half the time.

It was fine goals from Brennan Johnson (35th minute) and Joao Palhinha (45th minute+ two minutes) which put Spurs ahead in the first half. The former needed a VAR to overturn a wrong offside decision. Joao later fired his first goal in Spurs colours just minutes later.

While in the second half, City did introduce Phil Foden and Rodri to the pitch, they could not overcome the deficit.

Following the win, Spurs boss Frank said, as quoted by Sky Sports, "Very delighted. Extremely proud of the players' performance, it was exceptionally good. The first 35 minutes were fairly even, but with Man City top. There was a big mentality shift in terms of staying in the game, and then we scored a great goal."

"Second half, we were very good. We were very aggressive in the high pressure, very front-footed, with the mindset to go for the 3-0. The clean sheet makes me very happy. We have been working on a big thing: the defensive side of the game. You need top mentality to win games like this," he added.

City boss Guardiola also said that the "effort and ability to run has been extraordinary for many years" for players, and he does not have any doubts about their energy.

"Training has been really good. But in the pressure we missed the simple things, read better what we should do. In the final third we create chances, it is never easy, but we create enough. It is happened, it is football, it is just the second game.

Last week after Wolves people say 'ok, now everything is fine', and I say 'it's just the first game'. Many things are going to happen. I know what we're working on and the many good things I have."

"We have to improve, step by step, we will make the click, the good connections and many things are new," he concluded.

