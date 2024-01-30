"Probably my dream to be healthy, win more titles": Jamshedpur FC midfielder Jeremy Manzorro

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 30 : Jamshedpur FC midfielder Jeremy Manzorro said he dreams of winning titles with his club and staying fit for years to come. The French player joined the club earlier this summer on a one-year deal and has plied his trade in France, Poland, Lithuania and Kazakhstan. Manzorro has also played in competitions such as the Europa League and the Conference League.

The French player has been crucial for the Men of Steel since his signing. With a goal and an assist in his four Kalinga Super Cup 2024 matches, he helped his team reach the semi-finals where they succumbed to East Bengal FC. In the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24, Manzorro has shown brilliance in the Jamshedpur FC midfield with 14 chances created including an assist.

The former Europa League player reflected on the start of his journey as a footballer and gave credit to his father for introducing him to the sport.

"I started (when) I was three years old because my father was a coach of a small team in my town, so I was going with him. Step by step I go to train with a bigger guy on the team and this is where I start to play football," stated Manzorro while speaking to Jamshedpur FC Media as quoted by ISL.

The attacking midfielder has played 10 games so far in the ISL, and although Jamshedpur FC currently sits at the 10th on the table, the Frenchman dreams of winning some silverware during his time with the Men of Steel.

"This is probably my dream to be healthy, and to play more years and to win more titles with the team," he smiled.

Having played in Europe earlier, the 32-year-old spoke about the difference between Indian football and European football.

"You can see that tactically or even technically, some people, they (are) not so comfortable, because when you play in Europe or this, when you grow up you have to school and you learn everything and I believe it's more in development. Now India just started to grow up so it's taking time," he shared.

Reminiscing his career highlight, Mazorro added, "I have, in my life, one hard game that I like, I say wow when I played in the Europa League against Sevilla."

Manzorro shared how he prepares himself on a match day and believes that preparation can't be just for a single match and has to be done throughout the season.

"I think you need to prepare physically through the whole season. You can not choose a game and prepare yourself, no, it's a work on a year. Mentally you need to find the best way for you to be calm, and to be focused, and for me, it's the same. I like to be on the game alone, mostly because it makes me calm and focus on my game, listen to some music, you know," he said.

Sharing his insights on how the mindset of players keeps changing with time and success, Manzorro believes a player needs to prove himself regularly, failing which he won't be able to sustain his success for long.

He said, "If you are not ready to work every day, to prove yourself in the team that you want to go more and more, you will maybe play one, two years and then you will understand that every day can change fast."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor