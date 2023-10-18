"Proper England fans don't boo players": Harry Maguire defends Henderson

London [UK], October 18 : England defender Harry Maguire came out in defence of his fellow compatriot Jordan Henderson after being booed by the fans in his recent appearances for the national team.

The 33-year-old midfielder has been attracting attention since he made a switch from Liverpool to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq in the summer transfer window.

Henderson was on the receiving end as he was booed off the pitch following England's 1-0 victory over Australia on Friday at the Wembley Stadium. A similar incident followed as Henderson came off the bench in the 70th minute of the game in England's 3-1 victory over Italy on Tuesday.

Maguire backed Henderson after England's victory over Italy.

"Proper England fans don't boo players. Don't boo players who play for your country and dedicate their life to play and do everything they can to make this country have good memories and special moments for them, the fans and their families," he said, according to Sky Sports.

"I know a lot of top, top England fans and I know the England fans who have been with me ever since my debut and they're right behind me and they're right behind Jordan as well. You heard a little few jeers but they're not England fans," Maguire added.

Henderson was first booed by the fans last month after he made his first appearance in the national colours for the first time after making the switch to SPL.

In September, Sky Sports reported that England's LGBTQ+ supporters group Three Lions Pride announced they would turn their back to the pitch if Henderson played for his country again - as that is what they feel he has done to them.

The reason for England's LGBTQ+ supporters' discontent over Henderson's move to Saudi comes from homosexuality being illegal in the Middle Eastern country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor