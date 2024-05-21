"Proud": Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his inclusion in Portugal's Euro 2024 squad

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to his selection for the upcoming Euro 2024 and stated that he is "proud" to represent his country.

On Tuesday, Portugal named its 26-player squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 which will begin on June 15 in Germany.

Ronaldo was among the seven forwards picked by head coach Roberto Martinez for the highly-anticipated tournament.

After his selection, Ronaldo took to Instagram to express his delight and captioned his post, "Proud to be back representing @portugal at Euro. Let's go with it."

The 39-year-old will feature in his 11th major international tournament. The former Real Madrid sensation has 206 appearances for Portugal and netted 128 goals. He will be eyeing to extend his record-breaking tally in the upcoming marquee event.

Along with Ronaldo, Portugal will enjoy the services of six forwards in the squad. Martinez has also brought in Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Francisco Conceicao, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao.

In goalkeepers, Portugal have a strong set of players to pick from. Diego Costa has been one of the shot-stoppers in front of the goal, but Rui Patricio also holds enough potential to do the job for Portugal.

In the list of defenders, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Pepe and Diogo Dalot form a formidable defensive pair.

Coming to midfielders, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha and Ruben Neves boast a strong pair in the middle of the field for Portugal.

Ahead of the tournament, Portugal will gear up for the tournament during friendlies against Finland, Croatia and Ireland in June.

Martinez's side will then go on to face Czechia, Turkey and Georgia in the group stages of Euro 2024.

Portugal squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders: Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (SL Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Francisco Conceicao (FC Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (FC Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rafael Leao (AC Milan).

