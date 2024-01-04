PSG starts off 2024 by Trophee des Champions title win, Mbappe hits winning goal

Paris [France], January 4 : Paris Saint Germain started off 2024 with a title win as goals from Lee Kang-in and Kylian Mbappe helped them secure their 12th Trophee des Champions title win, beating Toulouse in the final on late Wednesday night at Paris.

The hosts PSG started really well, scoring in just three minutes, with Lee Kang-in getting the goal. Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele combined together well to tee up Lee Kang-in, who side-footed the opening goal inside the nets.

Though Mbappe's future with PSG is still in doubt, the striker still proved his value for PSG with a powerful strike in the 44th minute. The striker drove past three defenders before netting a powerful shot which ended the game in the first half itself.

Following the team's win, manager Luis Enrique said as quoted by the club's official website, "The goal is always to win. Finals are always special matches, matches in which, over 90 minutes, you have to be able to play better than your opponents. And I think we played exceptionally well, perhaps the best match since we have been working together. It is a shame that we couldn't maintain the same level in the second half, but Toulouse played very well in after the break. I feel great. I'm honestly very happy. We have to remember and pay tribute to the former coach, Christophe Galtier, who won the league to qualify for this match. It is thanks to him that I can win this Trophee des Champions. And now, I hope it would not be my last."

PSG has started the New Year in the best possible way, which also features the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 and Coupe de France.

