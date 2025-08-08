Punjab crowned champions of 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8 : Hockey Punjab has been crowned the champions of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025, having won the final of Division 'A' against Hockey Jharkhand 4-3.

The first match between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh start strong, taking a two-goal lead in the first half. However, they were outwitted by Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the final two quarters, as Ali Shahrukh (42', 47', 51') scored a hat-trick, supported by Mohd Atif Raynee (40') and Prahalad Rajbhar (55'), who each scored a goal, leading their team to a 5-3 victory. The goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh were scored by Aashir Aadil Khan (13'), Karan Gautam (20'), and Meezan Ur Rehman (58').

The next match between Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Punjab was a closely contested final, with both teams fighting till the final whistle. Hockey Jharkhand started the second quarter strongly, scoring two back-to-back goals through Ashish Tani Purti (21') and Anish Dungdung (24').

However, Hockey Punjab quickly equalised with Akshit Salaria (29') and Varinder Singh (30') scoring in quick succession. Jharkhand's Sukhu Guria (42') attempted to swing the game in his team's favour, but a brace by Punjab's Mandeep Singh (45', 53') sealed the deal for Hockey Punjab, crowning them champions of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025.

Earlier in the tournament, Hockey Punjab defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey, 4-3 in the semi-final. Sukhdev Singh (51', 52') shone with a late brace, after Mandeep Singh (19') and Varinder Singh (28') scored in the first half. Harsh Pratap Singh (9'), Ali Shahrukh (21'), and Captain Ketan Kushwaha (28') were the scorers for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the second semi-final, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh, 3-1. Though Love (21') gave Madhya Pradesh the lead, Jharkhand bounced back with goals from Soreng Sumray (29'), Ashish Tani Purti (44') and Jaysan Kandulna (56') to surge into the finals.

