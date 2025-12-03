Punjab FC chases history, face East Bengal for spot in AIFF Super Cup final

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 3 : Punjab FC will look to script history when they take on East Bengal FC in the first semifinal of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Super Cup 2025 on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Fatorda Stadium.

Both teams progressed as group winners and will now battle for a place in the final when the match kicks off at 4 PM. Punjab FC were unbeaten in the group stages with two wins and prevailed over Bengaluru FC in a crucial winner-takes-all final group stage match, where the group winners were decided on penalty kicks after both teams ended 0-0 after regulation time. Both teams finished with seven points and were tied on goals scored, which eventually led to the group winners being decided on penalties, as per a press release.

Punjab FC started the group stage with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC with the help of goals from Nikhil Prabhu, Princeton Rebello and an own goal from Gursimrat Singh, and they followed up with another 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC with the help of goals from Ninthoinganba Meetei, Samir Zeljkovic and Manglenthang Kipgen.

On the other hand, East Bengal were held to a 2-2 draw in the tournament opener by Dempo SC, but came back to beat Chennaiyin FC 4-0. In the final group match against Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, they held them to a 0-0 draw, which ensured they qualified for the semifinals on goal difference.

Speaking ahead of the match, Punjab FC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, "We have prepared thoroughly for the semifinals and the players are in a good place, both physically and mentally. The confidence in the camp is high, but we also know that East Bengal are a very experienced and well-drilled side with quality in every department. They have proven their strength in this tournament, so we will need to be fully focused, disciplined and brave in our approach. At this stage, small details make the difference, and we are ready to compete for every moment."

The head coach, who has trusted his young Indian core for the group stages, will be boosted by the return of Muhammad Suhail after he missed the final group match against Bengaluru FC due to injury. The likes of Ninthoinganba Meetei and Manglenthang Kipgen have shone in attack along with the midfield marshalled by Captain Nikhil Prabhu and Princeton Rebello. Dilmperis had also gone with an all-Indian defence of Suresh Meetei, Bijoy Varghese, Khaimingthang Lhungdim and Muhammed Uvais in the group stage matches but will be missing Uvais, who will be serving his suspension for accumulating two yellow cards.

The foreign signings who joined ahead of the Super Cup, Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic and Nsungusi Effiong, have been influential in the group stage matches, while defender Pablo Renan Dos Santos is yet to make his debut. The Shers have also added Nigerian winger Bede Amarachi Osuji to the ranks, and he will be an option in attack. The sides also have a good bench strength, with the likes of Pramveer Singh, Leon Augustine, Singamayum Shami, Ricky Shabong, Vinit Rai and Sagolsem Bikash Singh who can be called upon by the head coach.

East Bengal have made some strong foreign signings along with the strong Indian players like Naorem Mahesh Singh, Bipin Singh, Jay Gupta, Anwar Ali, and Edmund Lalrindika, among others. Miguel Ferreira, Kevin Sibille and Hiroshi Ibusuki have already scored for the side, and Saul Crespo has continued to marshal their midfield along with Palestinian international Mohammed Rashid. Moroccan striker Hamid Ahadad has also shown his quality up front, leading the Red and Gold Brigade attack.

With both teams topping their respective groups and coming into the semifinal in confident form, the semifinals promise to be a closely fought contest. Punjab FC will look to continue their disciplined, unbeaten run and make the most of their youthful energy and team cohesion, and they stand just one game away from creating their own history, while East Bengal arrive armed with pedigree, firepower and the weight of expectation. With a place in the AIFF Super Cup final at stake, fine margins and key moments are likely to decide the outcome of this critical encounter.

