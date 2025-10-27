Punjab FC cruise past Gokulam Kerala to start Super Cup campaign with a win

Bambolim (Goa) [India], October 27 : Three first-half goals ensured Punjab FC started their AIFF Super Cup campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC, the Group C opener, which was played here at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

Muhammad Suhail, Nikhil Prabhu and Princeton Rebello scored the goals for the winners as they secured all three points, according to a release from Punjab FC.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis opted for a midfield-heavy starting lineup with Nikhil Prabhu, Princeton Rebello, Manglengthang Kipgen, and new signing Samir Zeljkovic in the centre of the pitch with Muhammad Suhail and Ninthoinganba Meetei attacking through the wings.

Bijoy Varghese and Suresh Meitei started in centre defence with Khaimingthang Lhungdim and Muhammed Uvais as wingbacks, while Muheet Shabir started in goal. On the other end, Gokulam Kerala Head Coach Jose Carlos named a strong lineup with three Spaniards starting.

Samir Zeljkovic tested Shibinraj Kunniyil in the opposition goal with a long-range shot in the first minute of the game, which was pushed away. The Shers took the lead in the very next minute with Muhammad Suhail continuing his goal-scoring form.

He cut inside from the left wing, and his attempted cross took a huge deflection off Gursimrat Singh and found the net, wrong-footing the goalkeeper.

Punjab continued to put pressure on the opposition with Kipgen forcing a diving save off the goalkeeper. The resultant corner taken by Princeton Rebello was diverted expertly by Nikhil Prabhu, who found himself free inside the box to give his side a two-goal lead.

Gokulam, stunned by conceding an early two-goal lead, came into the game in the next phase with Eduardo Martinez hitting the crossbar twice, once from a direct free kick.

Former Punjab FC player Samuel Kynshi Lyngdoh then forced an acrobatic save out of Muheet Shabir. The Malabarians controlled the next phase of the game, maintaining possession as Punjab slowed down their pressing in the midfield, but the defensive line was strong, denying any space for the Gokulam attackers.

Punjab scored their third goal, two minutes before the break, with Princeton Rebello scoring his first goal for the Shers. The local boy received the ball on the edge of the box from Suhail, and his right-footed shot found the bottom corner beyond the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper as Punjab went into the break with a commanding lead.

Gokulam Kerala made two changes at halftime, including replacing Shibinraj in goal for Rakshit Dagar. The other substitute, Juan Carlos Rico, tested Muheet Shabir with a strong header, which was tipped over the crossbar, as the Malabarians showed intent from the restart.

They received four corner kicks inside five minutes, but it was dealt with easily by the Punjab defence. Muheet pushed away a powerful hit by Alfred Moya from a free kick to keep the scoreline intact.

The Shers absorbed the pressure from the opposition and defended their three-goal lead well. The introduction of fresh legs for Punjab in Ricky Shabong, Vinit Rai, Dani Ramirez, Leon Augustine and Pramveer Singh also eased the pressure on the side.

The game was settled when Gokulam Kerala substitute Trijoy Dias was shown a direct red card for his high boot on Ricky Shabong, five minutes from time. The Shers were content to defend in a low block and move forward on counterattacks, wrapping up the game without any significant action in the remaining time.

Punjab FC will face Mohammedan SC in their next group match on 2nd November at the same stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor