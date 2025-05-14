Punjab FC ease past Jamshedpur FC to clinch AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League title

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 14 : Four first-half goals ensured Punjab FC (PFC) eased past Jamshedpur FC (JFC) 4-1 to clinch the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League 2024-25 title in the final played here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Goals from Karish Soram, Ashish Lohar, Vikash Kisku and Usham Thoungamba Singh within a space of 11 minutes ensured they secured the title, as per the Punjab FC press release.

Karish Soram opened the scoring with a composed finish in the 28th minute, setting the tone for a dominant first half. Ashish Lohar doubled the lead after six minutes, capitalising on a defensive lapse. Vikash Kisku then added a third just three minutes later, with an excellent close control finish from inside the box. The fourth goal came from Usham Thoungamba Singh in the 39th minute with a clinical strike to all but seal the match before the break.

Punjab FC finished second in Group A of the Final Round matches, winning two and losing one to qualify for the knockouts of the league. They started the final round stage with a 5-0 win over Sudeva Delhi FC and followed it up with another dominant 6-0 victory over FC Goa. In the final group stage game, to decide the group stage winners, they went down to AIFF FIFA Talent Academy 4-5, in a nine goal thriller.

The Cubs displayed another dominant performance to get the better of Bengal Football Academy 6-2, with Sameer scoring a hat-trick and Vishal Yadav scoring a brace. Usham Thoungamba Singh scored the other goal for the winners.

The semi-finals saw another nail biter with, Punjab FC edging past FC Madras 3-2, after being 1-2 down with the help of goals from Ashish Lohar, Vishal Yadav and Thongram Rishikanta Singh to send them to the finals.

The Ramesh Gangaram Bista-coached side qualified for the final round of the tournament after finishing on top of the Zonal Round qualifiers, with seven wins, two draws, and just one loss. They scored 40 goals and conceded just four on the way to topping the group and qualifying for the final round. They played Delhi FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, Minerva Academy FC, and Sri Dashmesh Martial Sports Academy in the zonal qualifiers.

