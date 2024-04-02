Punjab FC manager Vergetis praises "high-quality" Odisha FC side ahead of ISL clash

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 2 : Ahead of his side's upcoming match against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis showered praise on the Juggernauts and called them a "high-quality" team.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Vergetis said that even though the opponents have a good side but they are 'stronger' as well.

"Tomorrow (on Tuesday) we have to face a very good, high-quality team that knows what to do in every phase of the game. I believe that we are stronger. Regarding Odisha FC, they have his (Sergio Lobera) way, his style of game, which is effective," Vergetis was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

The head coach added that Odisha FC can play with possession or they can "kill" the opponents with "one or two passes".

"It's a team that can play football with possession or can kill the opponent with one or two passes to attack. They know how to read the game, and depending on what happens on the field, they react appropriately. Regarding the three games that remain for us, we have to be focused on each game separately. Each game that is coming, we have to concentrate on that particular game. We must not see all the games together because we don't play them all at once," he added.

PFC shared points with FC Goa in their previous match in a six-goal thriller in New Delhi before the international break. On the other hand, Odisha FC played out a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in their last encounter in the league.

The last time the two teams faced, Roy Krishna's goal helped the Juggernauts clinch all three points in a hard-fought match.

Punjab FC are currently eighth in the standings with 21 points from 19 matches, while Odisha FC are third in the table with 36 points from 19 matches.

