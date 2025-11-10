"Purpose of this is to give platform to new talent": Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering on Monyul Super League

Tawang (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10 : Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering stated that the main reason behind the launch of Monyul Super League (MSL) is to give oppurtunities to the upcoming new talent of the country.

Former Indian Football Team skipper Baichung Bhutia declared the Monyul Super League (MSL) on Sunday, marking the beginning of a new sporting chapter in Arunachal Pradesh. The league aims to promote football and foster the spirit of unity, discipline, and sportsmanship among the youth of the Monyul region, according to a release.

Speaking during the event, Tsering told ANI, "We are organising this for the first time at an altitude of 10,000 feet. We are getting support from the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu. The purpose of this is to give a platform to the new talent."

He referred to seven constituencies and said, "We have decided that we will allow 2 teams from each MLA constituency".

"Tourists have been coming here for a long time. Earlier, there was a problem with the road. Now the road has become a highway. It used to take 16 hours to reach Tawang from Guwahati. Now it has become a tunnel. Now you can reach Tawang in 10 hours from Guwahati. It used to take 12 hours from Tejpur. Now it takes 7-8 hours to reach Tawang. I would like to give all this credit to our Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. I would like to give all this credit to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The league was kicked off on Monday at the GTG High Altitude Stadium in Tawang, with Indian football icon Bhutia headlining the grand inaugural ceremony. Bollywood actress Daisy Shah and several noted singers were present at the sporting event.

Speaking at the launch event, Baichung Bhutia termed Arunachal as the top football player destination and said the Monyul Super League will serve as a vibrant platform for local players to showcase their talent, while encouraging healthy competition and cross-district camaraderie.

"Sports has the power to unite people, and this league will not only nurture young talent but also strengthen Arunachal's identity as a rising sporting state," Bhutia said.

