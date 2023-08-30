Randal Kolo Muani goes on strike, refuses to train with Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt [Germany], August 30 : France forward Randal Kolo Muani refused to train with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday and is pushing for a transfer, the German Bundesliga club said Wednesday.

According to various media reports, the young French forward has been a subject of interest for the Ligue 1 title holders throughout the summer transfer window.

With two days remaining till the transfer window closes, Muani has effectively gone on strike, with Frankfurt confirming that he has refused to train with the club ahead of their Europa Conference League play-off second-leg clash with Levski Sofia.

The club's sporting director, Markus Krosche, said in an official statement which read, "We got to know Randal differently and know his real character. There's a lot coming at him at the moment and this has resulted in this reaction, which is wrong, something we've made clear to him and those around him in all its implications."

"We will play the game against Levski Sofia without him. It is clear to us: behavior has no influence on transfer activities. The important thing now is the important game against Sofia. This is a top priority and of great importance for the club. Our team is of high quality and they are fully focused on tomorrow’s game."

PSG are likely to put up another bid for the 24-year-old forward before the transfer window closes in two days' time (September 1) to strengthen their forward line-up.

Eintracht Frankfurt will play their Europa Conference League play-off second-leg clash against Levski Sofia on Friday at the Deutsche Bank Park. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw with Muani scoring the opener and Hassimi Fadiga equalizing for Sofia in the final minutes of the game.

They will return to Bundesliga action against Koln on Sunday at the Deutsche Bank Park.

