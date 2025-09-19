Rashford credits head coach Flick and Barcelona for making him "better" player, hints at extended stay

London [UK], September 19 : Marcus Rashford thanked Barcelona and head coach Hansi Flick for helping him transform into a better player after enduring a torrid run with his parent club, Manchester United, in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old English winger, who is currently on a loan deal with the La Liga bigwig, revived his panache during their 2-1 win against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League. With a blend of power and precision, he headed the ball in the 58th minute to break the deadlock.

Just nine minutes later, he extended Barcelona's lead with a rasping hit from range. Newcastle kept knocking at their visitors' door and came close on numerous occasions, but lacked the attacking edge to save those chances from squandering into obscurity. They eventually found their first in the 90th minute through Anthony Gordon, but left it too late to mount a comeback.

In just 90 minutes, Rashford netted the same number of goals against a Premier League opposition that the entirety of the Manchester United squad has managed after four games.

"I'm learning a lot, it's a new style of football. But it's making me a better player. Honestly, it's an amazing experience. I've always been a huge admirer of Barcelona, every player my age has watched them play, it's amazing football," Rashford told TNT Sports as quoted from Sky Sports.

"He's very important. I feel the confidence he's given me. I knew he was a top manager before I arrived here, but to work with him is a pleasure. I hope the good relationship will continue for the rest of the season," he added while talking about the influence of Flick.

Rashford is yearning to live his dream of lifting the prized Champions League trophy with Barcelona. He hopes Barcelona improves with each passing game and recaptures the title for the first time since 2015. Rashford hinted that once his loan deal expires after the end of the season, he would be keen on staying in Barcelona for as many years as he can.

"For sure, everybody dreams of winning the Champions League. Now I'm at Barcelona, the dream is with Barcelona. I hope we can win the tournament; there's some very good confidence. Hopefully, we can go game by game and keep improving as a team," he said.

"As many [seasons] as possible. We will see. I have to focus on trying to do my job and trying to help the team in whichever way I can," Rashford said when questioned about the length of his Barca stay.

