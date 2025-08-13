Rashford explains reasons behind Manchester United being stuck in "no man's land"

New Delhi [India], August 13 : England's premier forward Marcus Rashford believes the multiple shifts in managers and constant change in directions have left them incapable of lifting the Premier League title for more than a decade.

Despite bringing in Ruben Amorim for the managerial role midway through the last season, Manchester United failed to escape their fate and settled in the 15th spot.

The turmoil that the Red Devils are stuck in resonates in their lowest-ever finish in the top-flight football since their relegation back in the 1973-74 season.

Amorim, who has a massive task in his hands of changing the club's fortune, the 27-year-old won't be around to assist in the rebuild. He moved to Barcelona on a season-long loan after being axed from Manchester United's squad last December.

Before his switch to Barcelona, Rashford spent the second half of the season on a loan deal at Aston Villa. Following his move to the Spanish behemoth, Rashford became the first Englishman to join the club since Gary Lineker in 1986.

Rashford explained the hidden factors behind the lack of success that one of the league's most successful clubs has experienced over the last 12 years.

"You see it with any team that's been successful over a period of time: they have principles that any coach that comes in, any player that comes in, has to align to these principles or be able to add to these principles. At times, I feel like United have just been hungry to win, so we'll always try to adapt and sign players who fit this system. But it's reactionary," he said on The Rest is Football as quoted from Sky Sports.

"If your direction's always changing, you can't expect to be able to win the league. Yeah, you might win some cup tournaments, but it's because you do have a good coach and you do have good players, and you have match winners in your team - you're not there by accident.

"This is what some people forget. So yeah, we've been way below where we deem United to be. But then, if you take a step back, which I've been able to do, especially over the last six months, what do you expect? People say we've been in a transition for years. To be in a transition, you have to start the transition. So it's like the actual transition's not started yet," he added.

Rashford believes his parent club's inability to stick to an existing plan has hampered their transition process. The constant changes and the absence of stability have left Manchester United in a state of flux.

"To start a transition, you have to make a plan and stick to it. So this is the thing that I feel - it's not easy. Because if it's not going well, the fans demand [change]. But this is where I speak about being realistic with what your situation is," he said.

"I feel like we've had that many different managers and different ideas and different strategies in order to win ... you end up in the middle of - you end up in no man's land," he added.

