Real head coach believes facing Granada will help them to 'prepare' for UCL final

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Ahead of his side's clash against Granada in La Liga, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said these league matches will help them to prepare for the upcoming final match of the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Previously in La Liga, the Whites clinched a 3-0 win over Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu with the help of Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Joselu's goal. They were crowned the winner of La Liga for the 36th time after Girona beat FC Barcelona by 4-2 on Saturday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said they show respect for the opponents.

"We have a lot to do. Tomorrow we're playing in La Liga and we must show respect for the opponent, the competition and ourselves. These games will be good for us in preparation for the final and we'll rotate to make sure everyone heads into that game at 100%. We have to rest up as well because it's been a hugely demanding season and I'll give the boys a few days off after the games. We'll celebrate after the match," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's website as saying.

Talking about Vinicius Junior's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, the Italian coach showered praise on the Brazilian attacker and said he has been doing a "great job".

"He's doing a great job. He's still got the Champions League final to come and then he'll be at the Copa America. He's very close and if he has positive results in both competitions, he could well win it. Before I came to coach Real Madrid, I saw Vinicius on TV and I thought what an incredibly talented player he looked. When I arrived here, that much was clear, and he's improved on many things to enhance that talent. He's better at evading his markers now and has improved in front of goal as well. He's done so with a spectacular work ethic on a daily basis, he's focused in training and recovers well after matches. He's a highly disciplined professional and he deserves everything he's achieved," he added.

Recapping Real's previous match against Bayern Munich, the Los Blancos dominated the game from the very first minute of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they failed to score in the first half and the first half ended with 0-0. Soon after the second half started, Vinicius Jr made fiery runs on the left flank and came close to making the first breakthrough of the match. But Bayern Munich was successful in taking a lead in the game from a counterattack. Alphonso Davies scored the goal for the German club in the 68th minute.

After conceding the goal, the Whites were dangerous in the game as they kept putting pressure on Bayern's defence, but were unable to score as the German goalkeeper Manuel Neur stood still under the goalpost. In the dying minutes of the match when all the Real Madrid fans lost hope then Joselu prevailed as a hero as he scored a brace in the 88th and 91st minutes to power Real Madrid to the final of the UCL, which will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

