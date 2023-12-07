Real likely to submit final offer to PSG for Mbappe in upcoming transfer window

New Delhi [India], December 7 : Spanish giants Real Madrid will be making their final offer for the French and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window in January, according to a report from Goal.com.

The Los Blancos have already missed their chance to bring Mbappe to Madrid several times in the past. But the 14-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner are still hopeful to bring the 24-year-old to Real. Meanwhile, Mbappe's contract with PSG will be ending on January and the youngster needs to decide his future.

According to Goal.com, the Los Merengues will submit an offer to Mbappe in the starting of the transfer window and will be given until the 15th January to decide his future club. If Mbappe rejects Madrid's deal then the club will shift their attention to Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Real are currently struggling with their attacking force specially after Karim Benzema left the Madrid-based club for Riyadh-based Al-Hilal.

On the other hand, Mbappe still play a pivotal role for the Paris-based club. In the ongoing season, teh 24-year-old netted 15 goals in his 13 Ligue 1 appearances. The Paris-based club will be trying their best to hold Mbappe in Paris but it all depends on the player himself.

However, this time Real are hopefull to bring Mbappe in the club, and even if not they have made a 'Plan B' to start talks with the Norwegian striker Haaland. According to Goal.com, Haaland is said to have a release clause in his Manchester City contract that can be triggered by teams outside of England in 2024.

Last season, Haaland became the youngest player to score 40 goals in the UCLs at the age of 23, after breaking Mbappe's milestone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor