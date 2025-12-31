Real Madrid, Brazil icon Roberto Carlos undergoes heart surgery, says "I am fine"

Brasilia [Brazil], December 31 : Real Madrid and Brazil icon Roberto Carlos underwent an emergency heart surgery, reported GOAL.com.

Carlos, considered as one of the finest left-backs to have graced the pitch and having represented Brazil in over 120 matches, had returned to his homeland after a hectic 2026, which included being involved in the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw. Carlos had initially made a visit to the hospital for a small blood clot in his leg.

But upon undergoing a full-body MRI scan, a heart issue was detected, and the 52-year-old icon, a 2002 FIFA World Cup winner, had to undergo an emergency surgery and a tube was fitted. The procedure, which usually gets done in 40 minutes, took almost three hours due to complications, as per Diario AS.

Carlos is reported to be doing well after his surgery but will be kept under hospital observation for 48 hours. Via his entourage, Carlos said as per GOAL.com, "I am fine now."

The Brazilian is best known for his time at Real Madrid from 1996-2007, during which he made 370 appearances. Besides this, he has also represented homeland clubs like Uniao Sao Joao, Palmeiras, Corinthians and Italian giants Inter Milan. He also represented now-defunct Indian Super League (ISL) team Delhi Dynamos from 2015-16 briefly before taking on a managerial role within the team.

Carlos has won top football honours like the FIFA World Cup, La Liga (the top-flight Spanish league), UEFA Champions League and Copa America. His stint with Real Madrid, which spanned from 1996 to 2007, saw him win three UEFA Champions League honours and four La Liga titles, making him one of the biggest names of his era.

