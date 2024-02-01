"Real Madrid is biggest club in world," says Jude Bellingham

Madrid [Spain], February 1 : Star English footballer Jude Bellingham on Thursday called Real Madrid the "biggest club" in the world.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid's match against Getafe, Bellingham said that playing at Real's home ground at Santiago Bernabeu feels like stepping at the "Colosseum".

Talking about his start for the Real, the youngster added that he was "delighted" after seeing how far he has come.

"You know Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world but when you see it up close, like with the renovation works at the Bernabeu, it's just unbelievable. It's like playing at the Colosseum, you feel like a gladiator. It's really special. You never imagine how big this club is. It's impossible to go out and not be recognised. Sometimes that's great, others not so much. This club is on another level. The players are very sure of themselves on a daily basis in training, the coach is really calm. It's a great environment to work in, to express yourself and be creative with your football. I feel at home in this city. My family are comfortable. I've had friends come over to see me and they love the city too. People and the fans are so respectful, they treat me brilliantly. I feel as though I've been here for years with the coaching staff and my teammates. I'm delighted with how I've started and now it's about trying to maintain the level throughout the season and I hope can stay for many more at this great club," Bellingham said as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

When asked about his unveiling at the start of the ongoing season, the English footballer said that it was an "unforgettable day".

"It was an unforgettable day. It was surreal, just an unbelievable experience and one of the best days of my life. I didn't want to get too carried away, I'm more comfortable when I'm playing football, but it was a great day for my family and friends. So happy. Look at the selfie. The number 5 is a big number at this club. It was a beautiful day and I feel really proud about how it all went. I was so nervous. When it was my turn to talk and the president called me up to the stand, I was really nervous. I didn't know what I was going to say, I hadn't prepared anything. I just said whatever came into my head. It went well but I was really nervous," he added.

In the ongoing season, Bellingham played a pivotal role for the Los Blancos. He scored 14 goals after appearing in 18 matches. The 20-year-old also made 3 assists in the 2023-2024 La Liga.

