Real Madrid is the best team in the world: Lionel Messi

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Legendary footballer Lionel Messi on Friday said that 15-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner Real Madrid is the best club in the world.

Messi's comment came days after the Los Blancos won their whopping 15th UCL title after beating Borussia Dortmund at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

In an interview with InfoBae, Messi believed that Carlo Ancelotti's men won the Champions League this season for which they are the best team.

"Real Madrid is the best team in the world, they have won the Champions League," Messi was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

Summarizing the match between Real Madrid and Dortmund, the first half of the final match stayed goalless as both sides played a tactical game. However, in the second half, the Los Blancos showed why they came into the match as the favourites to win the prestigious title.

The second half was dominated by the Los Blancos after they scored the two goals within nine minutes. The Whites struggled in the first half, but with Nacho and Rudiger on their backline, they managed to keep the scoreline untouched. Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior's goal helped Los Blancos win their 15th UCL.

The Los Blancos were in their red-hot form this season even after facing injury problems. In La Liga, Real finished the league with 95 points from 38 matches and won their 36th title this season.

Jude Bellingham's presence helped the Whites a lot as he was the top scorer for Real with 19 goals. Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior finished with 16 goals and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored 12 goals for his club Inter Miami after playing 12 matches for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club. The eighth-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Miami-based club in 2023 after a shocking move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor