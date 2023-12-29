Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti signs contract renewal till 2026

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti signed his new contract renewal till 2026 with the Spanish giants on Friday.

On Friday the Los Blancos released a statement to confirm the contract renewal of the Italian coach.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend the our coach's contract until 30 June 2026. In his five seasons as Real Madrid coach, he has won 10 trophies: 2 Champions League titles, 2 Club World Cups, 2 Uefa Super Cups, 1 LaLiga title, 2 Copa de Rey trophies and 1 Spanish Super Cup," Real Madrid stated.

In the statement, the Madrid-based club hailed Ancelotti and said he is the only coach with the most wins in European competitions.

"Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to have lifted four European Cups and is the coach with the most victories in the history of this competition (118), and he is also the first manager to win the five major European leagues (Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain)," the club further added.

Earlier, there were rumours that Ancelotti would be signing for the Brazilian Football Confederation (BFC), however, in the end, the Los Blancos managed to extend the Italian coach's contract.

The Los Blancos are in their red-hot form and unbeaten in their previous five games. Real Madrid are also leading the La Liga standings with 45 points after winning 14 of their 18 league games.

In their upcoming match, Ancelotti's side will lock horns against Mallorca on Wednesday in La Liga.

