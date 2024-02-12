"Really difficult to do what we've done...": Arteta on Arsenal's 6-0 win over West Ham in Premier League

New Delhi [India], February 12 : Following Arsenal's massive 6-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League (PL) on Sunday, the Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta said that he was "really pleased" with their win in the match held at the London Stadium.

After the final whistle was blown, William Saliba (32'), Saka (41', 63'), Gabriel Magalhaes (44'), Leandro Trossard (47'), and Declan Rice (65') were on the scoresheet to seal a clinical victory for the Gunners in the PL.

Mikel Arteta had a tough job on Sunday after seeing his side concede two defeats to West Ham earlier in the season. However, the Gunners' head coach did not disappoint fans in the payback clash as the visitors scored four goals within 15 minutes in the first half.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Arteta said that it was "difficult" for them to display such performance against West Ham.

"It's really difficult to do what we've done today against West Ham away and really pleased with the performance collectively and individually and obviously the score tells you the story of the game," he added.

Arteta praised his side for giving a tough fight against West Ham and going for "every duel".

"The level of purpose and determination that we showed, how much aggression and the courage that we had to put pressure on the ball all the time. You know they're going to go direct, how good we were in every duel and everybody was really, really alive to play every ball," he added.

The head coach heaped praise on Bukayo Saka for his "consistent level" at the age of 22.

"The consistent level that he's showing at his age, especially in the position that he plays in to deliver those numbers, and not only that, the consistency and availability that he has to play the way we play, which is really demanding," he further added.

Following the win, Arsenal climbed to third in the PL standings with 52 points and 16 wins from 24 matches. The victory helped them keep their hopes of lifting the title alive.

In their upcoming Premier League fixture, Arsenal will go up against Burnley on February 17 at Turf Moor Stadium.

