"Really happy with performance": Arsenal head coach after 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest

New Delhi [India], January 31 : Following Arsenal's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League (PL) at The City Ground in Nottinghamshire on Wednesday, the Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta said that he was happy with his team's performance.

"I'm really happy with the performance and with the result. It was still in our tummy, what happened here last year, and we wanted to put it right," Arteta said, according to Arsenal website.

He said that they are looking forward to creating some momentum in the Premier League.

"We want to generate some momentum now in the league. I think we've got that and the performance was very good. I thought we completely dominated the game. We had to be patient... we didn't allow them to run. And we were able to generate chances in various ways, which is really pleasing to see for the team," he said.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka's goal helped Arsenal clinch three away points on Wednesday against Nottingham Forest. Following the win, the Gunners stand in second place in the PL standings with 46 points after winning 14 of their 22 games.

In their upcoming fixture, Arsenal will lock horns against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.

