"Richarlison is important to us," says Tottenham boss Postecoglou after win over Newcastle

London [UK], December 11 : Following his side's massive win over Newcastle United in their Premier League clash, Tottenham Hotspurs manager Ange Postecoglou heaped praises on Richarlison, saying that he is an important player for the team.

A brace by Richarlison was a major highlight in Spurs' 4-1 win over Newcastle in London on Sunday. Spurs dominated the whole game, with Destiny Udogie giving Spurs the lead in the 26th minute, followed by Richarlison's brace (38th and 60th minute). Son Heung-min scored a penalty in the 85th minute. All Newcastle had to show was a goal that came too late, a strike by Joelinton in stoppage time.

Spurs dominated with over 56 per cent of ball possession and registered 23 attempts at scoring, with 12 on target, as compared to a total of nine and three on-target shots by Newcastle.

Following the win, Postecoglou said as quoted by Sky Sports, "Richy was great, really important. Him and Pape [Matar Sarr] coming back in gave us some real energy and we were going to need that today."

"Richy was important to us at the start of the year too, but he was not fully fit. He was kind of restricted in his movements. At times, we had to play him at wide to get him through games."

"Since he has come back, he feels a lot better physically. It was not just his goals, his general work rate, his energy and physicality were very good for us," concluded the manager,

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe told Sky Sports, "I thought Tottenham played very well. We had our moments in the game, especially at the beginning of the second half when we were excellent until they scored."

"We were not at our best physically today and you could see that. The lads were giving everything but with not have enough resources to give more. I cannot say it is all down to fatigue... we have got another game on Wednesday."

"This is what we wanted this season. The Champions League is a very special tournament but with it comes more games. We hoped to be able to have the squad to cope with that but with the injuries we have had, I think we have had it worse than any other team that I can remember.

"These same group of players have gone through five games and it is difficult. But we do have some light at the end of the tunnel with Callum and Sean coming back. Massive players for us and they both did well when they came on. We have to take the pain and come out fighting again," concluded Howe.

Spurs are at number five with nine wins, three draws and four losses in 16 matches, with a total of 30 points. Newcastle is at seventh with eight wins, two draws and six losses in 16 matches. They have a total of 26 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor