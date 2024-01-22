"Right decisions were made": Carlo Ancelotti on referee's decisions in Real Madrid-Almeria match

Madrid [Spain], January 22 : Following Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Almeria on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti said that the referee made the right decisions.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said that all the decisions made by the referee were reviewed by the Video Assisting Referee (VAR).

"I understand Almeria's complaints. They were decisions reviewed by VAR, but there were three quite straightforward decisions. I think the right decisions were made. Everyone has their own opinion. I say what I've seen. Almeria played very well, but if you look at the three decisions, they were correct. I'm ready to hear that we won because of VAR," Ancelotti said, as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

When asked about the game, the head coach said that the home side did not play well in the first half.

He added that the stadium boosted Real Madrid's energy in the second half, which helped them clinch a win in the La Liga game.

"I can't take anything positive from the first half of the game. It's better to leave it behind. The team was out of sorts and lacked energy. We got off to a very bad start and it's better to forget the first half. In the second half, we won thanks to the boost this stadium gives us, which it always does," he added.

The coach said that Real Madrid goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andriy Lunin are happy at the club.

"Kepa and Lunin are happy and at ease. I talk to them all the time. It happened with Casillas and Diego Lopez and it wasn't bad that year. I hope it works out the same way," he added.

Following the 3-2 win, the Los Blancos stand in third place on the La Liga standings with 51 points. In their upcoming match, the Whites will lock horns against Las Palmas on January 27 at Gran Canaria Stadium.

