River Plate beat Racing 2-1 in season finale

Buenos Aires, July 29 Lucas Beltran and Paulo Diaz scored either side of halftime as already crowned champions River Plate secured a 2-1 home win over 10-man Racing Club in their final game of the first stage of Argentina's Primera Division.

Beltran gave River the lead in the 23rd minute at the Monumental stadium with a close-range finish after Pablo Solari's cross.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men just before halftime when Gonzalo Piovi was shown a straight red card for a rash tackle on Beltran. The hosts went further ahead in the 71st minute through Diaz, who headed in after a Nacho Fernandez corner.

Jonatan Gomez gave his side a consolation goal through a stoppage-time free-kick that curled into the top left corner on Friday, Xinhua reported.

The result means that River, who secured the title earlier this month, finished the campaign with 61 points from 27 games, 11 points ahead of second-placed Talleres Cordoba.

Racing are 11th but could drop further down the 28-team standings after the weekend's other fixtures.

Elsewhere on Friday, Estudiantes won 3-2 at Argentinos Juniors, Union Santa Fe eased to a 2-0 home win over Defensa y Justicia, Newell's Old Boys were held to a 1-1 home draw by Talleres Cordoba, and Rosario Central drew 0-0 at Belgrano.

