River Plate president backs manager Demichelis

Buenos Aires, Dec 13 River Plate president Jorge Brito has denied speculation that manager Martin Demichelis could lose his job amid a poor run of results.

River was denied the chance to end the 2023 Argentine domestic season on a high when they lost to Rosario Central on penalties in the semifinals of the Primera Division last Saturday, reports Xinhua.

The Buenos Aires giant was also eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club competition.

"Demichelis' continuity is not under review," Brito told TyC Sports. "We plan for 2024 convinced that we have a great squad, one of the best in South American football, and that we are going to fight for the Copa Libertadores."

River Plate's record stands at 33 wins, eight draws and 13 losses since Demichelis took charge in January. His first major trophy as manager came in July, when he guided River to the Primera Division trophy.

"I don't think he was the best in the world when we won [around] six months ago, but I also don't think he is bad now just because we missed some penalties (against Rosario Central)," Brito added.

