Robert Lewandowski joins Messi, Ronaldo to become only third player to score 100 UEFA competition goals

Barcelona [Spain], September 20 : Barcelona's ace striker Robert Lewandowski joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's elite club by becoming only the third player to score 100 UEFA competition goals.

Lewandowski who is often called as 'Lewangoalski' lived up to his nickname as he stuck once in Barcelona's 5-0 victory over Antwerp.

The Polish striker has scored 92 goals in the UEFA Champions League and 8 goals in the UEFA Europa League.

Overall Ronaldo tops the goalscoring chart in the UEFA Champions League with 141 goals and Lionel Messi with 129 goals.

His 19th-minute strike took him to the elite club that has been accessed by only two players Messi and Ronaldo.

Joao Felix's dazzling performance up front stole the show with his brace while Gavi added the icing on the cake to seal off a five-star performance in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener.

Felix took his game to another level as he opened the scoreline in the 11th minute of the game. He set another goal in the first-half to help Lewandowski clinch his 100th UEFA competition goal.

Barca's third goal of the night came from a moment of luck, with Brazilian winger Raphinha producing a cross that was deflected into his own goal by defender Jelle Bataille in the 22nd minute of the game.

After half-time young midfielder Gavi bagged the fourth goal of the night with a powerful finish into the top corner.

Barcelona continued to scythe through Antwerp's defence with Felix scoring a backpost header following Raphinha's cross to make it 5-0.

The Spanish Giants will be back in action this weekend in La Liga against Celta Vigo on Saturday at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium.

