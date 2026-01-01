Roberto Carlos confirms successful medical procedure; clarifies he "did not suffer heart attack"

Brasilia [Brazil], January 1 : Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has shared a health update and clarified that he recently underwent a preventative medical procedure and did not suffer any heart attack.

In a post, shared on his official Instagram handle, the former Real Madrid and Brazil left-back said, "I would like to clarify recent information that has been circling. I recently underwent a preventative medical procedure, planned in advance with my medical team. The procedure was successful, and I am well. I did not suffer a heart attack."

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner assured fans that his recovery is progressing smoothly and that he is looking forward to resuming his routine soon.

"I am recovering well, and looking forward to returning to full fitness and resuming my professional and personal commitments soon," he added.

Roberto Carlos also expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their concern and support during the period.

"I sincerely thank everyone for the messages of support, care, and concern. I would like to reassure everyone that there is no cause for concern," he said.

He concluded by acknowledging the efforts of the medical staff involved in his treatment.

"My heartfelt thanks go to the entire medical team who took care of me," Roberto Carlos said.

The statement comes as reassurance to fans across the world, with the Brazilian great confirming that he is in good health and on the path to a full recovery.

The Brazilian is best known for his time at Real Madrid from 1996-2007, during which he made 370 appearances. Besides this, he has also represented homeland clubs like Uniao Sao Joao, Palmeiras, Corinthians and Italian giants Inter Milan. He also represented now-defunct Indian Super League (ISL) team Delhi Dynamos from 2015-16 briefly before taking on a managerial role within the team.

Carlos has won top football honours like the FIFA World Cup, La Liga (the top-flight Spanish league), UEFA Champions League and Copa America. His stint with Real Madrid, which spanned from 1996 to 2007, saw him win three UEFA Champions League honours and four La Liga titles, making him one of the biggest names of his era.

