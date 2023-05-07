Rodrygo's brace seals 20th Copa del Rey title for Real Madrid.

Seville [Spain], May 7 : The Brazilian youngster Rodrygo rose to the occasion in the Copa del Rey final with a 2-1 victory against Osasuna on Sunday, as his brace secured the 20th title for Real Madrid.

The game had barely got underway when the Los Blancos established their dominance in the game and took the lead. Within two minutes into the game, Vinicius Junior picked the ball on the left flank and slipped past Osasuna defenders as he turned them inside out on the byline and served a goal on the plate to Rodrygo with his pinpoint pass inside the box.

The Brazilian made no mistake to find the back of the net with his left-foot shot. After suffering an early setback Osasuna players tried to find a response and bring the game back on level terms. They were able to create an opening six minutes later, but Budimir's header didn't pose a threat to Thibaut Courtois. A few moments later Aimar tried to open the scoreline for Osasuna but his effort was saved by Madrid's goalkeeper.

Real Madrid continued their domination with possession play and Osasuna tried to neutralize the threat by creating chances. However, their lack of sharpness in the attacking front kept the score in favour of Real Madrid in the first half.

The second half began as Osasuna made their intentions clear by pressing for an equaliser. They found their moment of glory as Torro drilled in a low shot with 58 minutes on the clock and brought the game back on level terms.

After suffering a setback which was always on the cards, Benzema took charge as he crossed the ball from the left and Valverde's volley from the penalty spot narrowly missed the target.

Ancelotti's side finally went back in front in the 70th minute of the game after creating a goal which had similar traits to their first goal. Vini Jr. got past two defenders to reach the byline and he pulled back for Kroos and the ball fell to Rodrygo who stabbed home from close range.

As the Brazilian walked back to the dugout after watching his number come up on the substitution board, he recieved a standing ovation from the spectators in the 89th minute of the game.

In the next few minutes, it seemed as if Real Madrid was destined to materialise the third goal as Viniciu raced through against Herrera, but his pass to Benzema fell just short and the Osasuna shot-stopper was able to smother the ball. In the end, Real Madrid managed to hold onto their lead to ensure they would lift their third trophy of the season, following the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

