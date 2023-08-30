Romelu Lukaku likely to sign season-long loan deal with AS Roma

Rome [Italy], August 30 : Striker Romelu Lukaku is likely to sign with Italian club AS Roma for a season-long loan deal, reported Sky Sports on Wednesday.

The striker went for a medical on Tuesday and the move is a straight loan, with fees worth seven to eight million pounds depending on performance-related conditions.

Roma will also cover Lukaku's wages as he agreed to a salary cut for the remainder of his Chelsea contract. He is left with three years in his deal with The Blues.

There is a release clause in his contract as well, thought to be in the region of 38 million pounds.

Roma officials Ryan Friedkin and Tiago Pinto visited London last weekend to have talks with multi-time Premier League champions over a deal to bring the striker to a season-long stay with the Italian capital.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan. He fell out of favour with Chelsea after admitting that he was not happy under former coach Thomas Tuchel in a controversial interview.

The striker is keen for his return to Italy and Roma, as he desires to work with manager Jose Mourinho, with whom he worked during his stint with Manchester United.

Lukaku was the subject of negotiations between Juventus and Chelsea earlier this summer, and Inter was also interested in bringing the Belgian international back to Italy.

The 30-year-old, who transferred from Inter to Chelsea for Pound 97.5 million in August 2021, has interest from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.

On the club level, he has one Belgian Pro League title with Anderlecht, a Series A and Copa Italia with Inter Milan, FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea among many other titles.

