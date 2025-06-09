Ronaldo in tears after Portugal pip Spain in Nations League final

Munich [Germany], June 9 : Emotions got the better of captain Cristiano Ronaldo, and he was reduced to tears as he shaped Portugal's Nations League success over Spain in a dramatic final at Munich's Allianz Arena.

After scripting a memorable comeback, Portugal stood triumphant as two-time Nations League winners, courtesy of Ronaldo's spirited equaliser. With the game level at 2-2 after added time, the game went to penalties, and Diogo Costa's shootout save from Alvaro Morata sealed a 5-3 shootout win.

Ronaldo was elated with Portugal's win despite watching the entire scene unfold from the sidelines after being subbed out due to injury in the 88th minute. Portugal's clinical nature from the penalty spot helped head coach Roberto Martinez's men emerge victorious, adding another chapter of success to their 2019 triumph.

The pulsating clash kicked off with Spain knocking on Portugal's door through Pedri and Nico Williams. The duo came close but couldn't break the stalemate. Spain's efforts finally paid off after Martin Zubimendi's 21st-minute strike handed them a deserved 1-0 advantage. He orchestrated the move and then finished it up after converting Lamine Yamal's cross to find the back of the net.

The Nations League final was billed as a battle between young sensation Yamal and one of the sport's most decorated forwards, Ronaldo. After Yamal's contribution, Ronaldo set up the equaliser by feeding the ball to Pedro Net, who teed it up to Nuno Mendes for a stunning finish into the bottom corner.

Mikel Oyarzabal restored Spain's lead with a cheeky finish following a delightful through ball from Pedri at the stroke of half-time. In the second half, Portugal tried to sway the momentum in its favour with a couple of changes.

Bruno Fernandes struck the net but was denied by the offside flag. As the clock struck the hour mark, the 40-year-old Ronaldo volleyed the ball past Unai Simon from Mendes' deflected cross and restored parity with his 138th international goal. Towards the end of the first half, Ronaldo limped off the field.

Diogo Jota had the best opportunity but missed his mark in the added time, which led to a penalty shootout. In the shootout, Morata was denied by Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, which sealed Portugal's triumph.

