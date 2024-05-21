Ronaldo set to spearhead attack as Portugal announce squad for Euro 2024

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Iconic forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's 26-player squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany.

The marquee event will kick off on June 15 and the 39-year-old will look to secure his second Euro title with Portugal.

Along with England and France, Portugal will be one of the favourites to lift the title on the back of their strong pool of players.

In the last edition, Portugal crashed out of the Round of 16 following their defeat to Belgium. They will be aiming for a better performance in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

In goalkeepers, Portugal have a strong set of players to pick from. Diego Costa has been one of the shot-stoppers in front of the goal, but Rui Patricio also holds enough potential to do the job for Portugal.

In the list of defenders, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Pepe and Diogo Dalot form a formidable defensive pair.

Coming to midfielders, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha and Ruben Neves boast a strong pair in the middle of the field for Portugal.

While on the attacking front, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix pose a lot of threat in front of the goal for the Roberto Martinez side.

Portugal squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders: Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (SL Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Francisco Conceicao (FC Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (FC Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rafael Leao (AC Milan).

