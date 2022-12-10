Ronaldo's World Cup dream over, after Morocco eliminate Portugal
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 10, 2022 10:34 PM 2022-12-10T22:34:45+5:30 2022-12-10T22:35:13+5:30
Portugal are out and Morocco become the first African team in history to make a World CupCup semi-final. They have triumphed by the only goal of the game by winning 1-0. Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header late in the first half gave first-time quarter-finalists Morocco a 1-0 lead over Portugal at halftime on Saturday.
En-Nesyri, who had twice headed over the crossbar earlier, leapt higher than both Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa and defender Ruben Dias to put Morocco ahead in the 42nd minute.