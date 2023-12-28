Rondon poised for Pachuca move

Mexico City, Dec 28 Salomon Rondon is set to join Mexico's Pachuca after parting ways with Argentine side River Plate, according to widespread media reports.

The Venezuelan striker's signing was a special request of Pachuca manager Guillermo Almada and the 34-year-old is expected to begin training with his new teammates next week, Xinhua quoted Mexican news portal Tribuna.

Rondon, who joined River Plate on a two-year deal last January, parted ways with the Argentine club by mutual consent on Tuesday.

He scored 10 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Buenos Aires giants.

Pachuca will begin their 2024 Liga MX Clausura campaign with an away clash against Cruz Azul on January 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor