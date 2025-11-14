Royal Norwegian Embassy honours Minerva Academy FC for Norway Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], November 14 : The Royal Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi hosted a special felicitation ceremony to honour Minerva Academy FC, the winners of the prestigious Norway Cup 2025 held in Oslo this July. The event celebrated the team's remarkable achievement and underscored how sports continue to strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Norway.

The ceremony began with an address by the Norwegian Ambassador, who emphasised that "sports can work as a bridge and forge strong bonds between our countries."

A panel discussion followed, moderated by Rina Sunder, co-founder of Det Moderne India and co-organiser of the event along with the Embassy. The panel featured Ranjit Bajaj (Founder, Minerva Academy FC), Surinder Singh (Technical Director), and three of the team's standout players , Chetan Tiwari, Konthoujam Denamoni, and Thokchom Chingkheiganba Singh , who shared their experiences from the tournament.

Reflecting on the historic win, Ranjit Bajaj spoke about the emotion and pride of seeing an Indian grassroots club conquer one of the world's largest youth football tournaments. Surinder Singh offered insights into the team's preparation, explaining how the boys adapted to European conditions and overcame challenges through discipline and tactical focus.

The young players also shared heartfelt stories from their journey: Denamoni spoke about his dream of representing India at the World Cup one day. Chingkheiganba recalled calling his mother after the victory and hearing the pride in her voice. Chetan described facing Palestine as the toughest match of the tournament, praising their relentless spirit.

The evening stood as a proud moment for Indian football, marking not only Minerva's triumph on the international stage but also the deepening of sports diplomacy between the two nations.

Minerva Academy FC's victory at the Norway Cup continues to inspire a new generation of Indian footballers proving that with the right platform, talent from every corner of the country can shine on the global stage.

Adding to the day's spirit of camaraderie, a friendly football match was held between the Embassy officials, including the Norwegian Ambassador and the Minerva boys. The lighthearted game symbolised how football transcends borders, bringing together people from different backgrounds through shared passion and teamwork. Laughter, sportsmanship, and mutual respect defined the match, making it one of the most memorable moments of the event.

