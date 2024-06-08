SAFF U17, U20, Women's championships draw conducted in Dhaka

New Delhi [India], June 8 : The draw for the SAFF U17 Championship 2024, SAFF U20 Championship 2024 and SAFF Women's Championship was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday.

In the U17 event, holders India were placed in Group A alongside Maldives and Bangladesh. Hosts Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were drawn in Group B. The SAFF U17 Championship will be played in Bhutan from September 18- 28, 2024.

In the U20 championship, India, the defending champions, have been drawn with Maldives and Bhutan in Group B, while hosts Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka made up Group A. The SAFF U20 Championship 2024, will be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from August 16-28, 2024.

In the SAFF Women's Championship 2024, the Indian Senior Women's National team were drawn with Bangladesh and Pakistan in Group A, while hosts Nepal were drawn in Group B with Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan.

This year, seven teams will participate in the three competitions. The format of all the competitions remains the same. All three championships will be played on the League-cum-knockout basis, where seven teams are divided into two groups (four teams in one group and three in the other). The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

India emerged as champions of both SAFF youth tournaments held in 2022 for the U20 and U17 age groups. In the last edition of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022, India lost to Nepal 1-0 in the semi-finals.

SAFF U17 Men's Championship 2024, Bhutan: September 18 to September 28, 2024

Group A: India, Maldives, Bangladesh

Group B: Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

SAFF U20 Men's Championship 2024, Nepal: August 16 to August 28, 2024.

Group A: Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group B: India, Maldives, Bhutan

SAFF Women's Championship 2024, Nepal: October 17 to October 30, 2024

Group A: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan

Group B: Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor