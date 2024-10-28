SAFF Women's C'ship: India goes down to Nepal in semifinals

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 28 : India crashed out of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship 2024 as they went down to Nepal 2-4 in penalty shoot-outs in the semi-finals played at the Dasharath Stadium on Sunday.

Nepal will play Bangladesh in the final. In the first semi-final, Bangladesh defeated Bhutan 7-1.

Played in front of a packed house, the shoot-out was applied after the full-time ended in a 1-1 draw in a match that witnessed more drama off the pitch than inside.

Once India took the lead in the 62nd minute through Sangita Basfore's brilliant shot from well outside the box and Nepal scored an equaliser that was denied by the referee, the match was held up for more than 70 minutes as the host side refused to continue protesting the referee's decision, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The scene on the pitch during this period was of utter confusion with some histrionics displayed by a section of the players and officials, mostly from the home side. The referee Om Choki from Bhutan waited patiently for more than hour and after lots of discussion between the supervising officials and the Nepal side, the match resumed.

The long wait, absolute confusion. and a complete air of uncertainty definitely hampered the rhythm and concentration of the Indians. Seconds after the match resumed, Nepal equalised through Sabitra Bhandari that ultimately proved crucial in stretching the game beyond 90 minutes.

In the tie-breaker, Nepal managed to convert all four of their initial attempts, while only Manisha and Karishma Shirvoikar could find the target for India. Skipper Ashalata Devi and Ranjana Chanu were the two who missed for the Blue Tigresses.

The trouble began early in the second half when Nepal striker Rekha Poudel was given the marching orders for her second yellow card offence in the 51st minute. As the Nepal players vehemently protested the referee's decision, the tension generated in the stands forced the assistant referee from the opposite line to abandon her post and take momentary refuge on the other side.

It took around 12 minutes for the match to be resumed. The situation, however, went berserk and totally out of hand after India took the lead. As the Indian players went near the bench to celebrate the goal, Nepal did the "restart" and put the ball into an open Indian net.

The referee did not allow the goal and it turned out to be the bone of contention. While the spectators displayed their unhappiness, the Nepal players and officials decided to troop out of the pitch. It took the organisers and the supervising officials more than an hour to sort out the problem. India, who were enjoying a good day in the office till then, were left as confused as anyone else at the Dasharath Stadium. Once the match resumed, the Blue Tigresses were never in their usual self again.

India: Panthoi Chanu (gk) (Payal Ramesh Basude 90+3); W Linthoingambi Devi (Rimpa Haldar 66'), Juli Kishan, Ashalata Devi (c), Sanju, Ranjana Chanu; Aruna Bag, Grace Dangmei (Karishma 66'), Manisha; Bala Devi (Sangita Basfore 36'), Jyoti (Soumya Guguloth 66').

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor