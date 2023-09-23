Sancho's future depends on him: Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Burnley [UK], September 23 : Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag has asserted that Jadon Sancho's future at the club "depends on him"ahead of their Sunday clash against Burnley.

Sancho has been an outcast for the past two weeks following his fallout with Ten Hag. Sancho was left out of Manchester United's squad against Arsenal on September 3.

After their 3-1 loss against the Gunners, Ten Hag was quizzed about the absence of Sancho to which he replied, "Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him. You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game, he was not selected."

Sancho took out his frustrations with a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he claimed that he was training well and that he has "been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair."

Ahead of their match against Burnley on Sunday, Ten Hag was quizzed about Sancho's situation to which he replied as quoted from Sky Sports, "It depends on him. For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that's our focus. He will not be in the squad."

He also went on to talk about United's defensive struggles since the beginning of this season. They have conceded 14 goals in their last five games and 10 in the last three fixtures. Ten Hag has demanded his players return to the standards they have achieved in the last season,

"We have shown that we can do it because last year we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League because of the team, because we defended very good as a team, so we have to get back to that standard," Ten Hag said.

"Of course, I am pushing the team and demanding from the team, and from the start of the season, but they are human beings, not robots, so, why they are not doing it, I try to find out and I try to give the solutions and try to motivate the players to do the job. When you are in a period like we are in always as a manager you are asking yourself these questions. My job is to get them to do the job," Ten Hag added.

