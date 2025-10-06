Sanju Samson named official ambassador of English Premier League in India

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has been appointed as the official ambassador for the English Premier League (EPL) in India.

This significant development underscores the EPL's commitment to expanding its presence in the Indian subcontinent. Samson, known for his dynamic performances on the cricket field, is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting the EPL's brand and engaging with fans across the nation, as per a press release.

As part of his ambassadorial duties, Samson met former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen during a Premier League fan engagement event in Mumbai. The event featured a fan-park style screening and community activities at the NESCO Centre.

Samson, a self-professed Liverpool fan, shared his admiration for the club and discussed his deep-rooted connection with football, which he attributes to his upbringing in Kerala and his family's footballing background. Owen expressed his surprise at the number of Arsenal supporters present at the event, highlighting the growing football culture in India.

In addition to his association with the EPL, Samson has a deep-rooted connection with football in India through his role as the brand ambassador for Kerala Blasters FC, a prominent team in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Sanju's involvement with the Blasters reflects his commitment to promoting football in his home state of Kerala. Samson's first appearance as the brand ambassador was during a match against Hyderabad FC, further cementing his influence in the footballing community.

Kerala has emerged as a significant centre for football in India, with a passionate fan base and a rich history in the sport. The state has produced numerous talented footballers and has been home to several successful football clubs.

Stadiums like the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi have hosted numerous domestic and international matches, solidifying Kerala's status as a footballing hub and inspiring young athletes to take up the sport.

Samson's appointment as the EPL ambassador is expected to inspire a new generation of football enthusiasts in Kerala. His dual role in cricket and football exemplifies the state's diverse sporting culture and highlights the growing synergy between different sports. By leveraging his popularity and influence, Samson aims to bridge the gap between cricket and football, fostering a more inclusive sporting environment in Kerala.

