Santos part ways with Turra amid relegation threat
By IANS | Published: August 7, 2023 09:42 AM 2023-08-07T09:42:10+5:30 2023-08-07T09:45:07+5:30
Rio De Janeiro, Aug 7 Santos have sacked manager Paulo Turra after just seven games in charge as ...
Rio De Janeiro, Aug 7 Santos have sacked manager Paulo Turra after just seven games in charge as the Brazilian Serie A giants fight to avoid relegation.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Santos said assistant coaches Adir Kirst, Felipe Endres and Leo Monteiro were also relieved of their duties, reports Xinhua.
The announcement came less than a day after Santos were held to a 1-1 home draw by Athletico Paranaense, a result that left them 17th in the 20-team standings.
Turra, who replaced Odair Hellmann in June, led the club to one win, three draws and three losses during his six weeks in the role.
The eight-time Brazilian top-flight champions will meet 13th-placed Fortaleza away in their next league fixture next Sunday.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app