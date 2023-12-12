Sao Paulo mulling move for Paraguayan midfielder Bobadilla

Rio De Janeiro, Dec 12 Sao Paulo could make a bid to sign highly-rated Paraguayan midfielder Damian Bobadilla, according to media reports in Brazil.

The 22-year-old drew the attention of Sao Paulo with his consistent performances this year for Cerro Porteno, where he has a contract that runs until next December, according to Globo Esporte, reports Xinhua.

It added that the Tricolor Paulista see Bobadilla as an ideal holding midfielder as they seek to bolster their squad for the 2024 season.

Bobadilla has made 69 appearances across all competitions for Cerro Porteno since he was promoted from the club's youth ranks in January 2021.

Sao Paulo finished the 2023 Brazilian Serie A season 11th in the 20-team standings, 17 points behind champions Palmeiras.

