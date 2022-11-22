Saudi Arabia defeats Argentina in big World Cup upset

Saudi Arabia defeated footballing giants Argentina during the pair’s first match at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, in an upset praised throughout the Arab world.Saudi Arabia’s Salem al-Dawsari scored at the beginning the second half bringing his team to a 2-1 lead.

Minutes earlier, Saleh al-Shehri scored an equalizer, after Argentina star Lionel Messi scored a penalty when Leandro Parede was fouled inside the box in the first half.The South American side scored a further three first half goals, which were disallowed after offside calls.Fans from Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world took to social media websites to express their jubilation at the unexpected performance.