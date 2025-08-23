Saudi Super Cup 2025 final: Ronaldo aims for first major trophy with Al Nassr

Hong Kong, August 23 : Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming for his first title with Al Nasse as they take on Al Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup 2025 final on Saturday at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Despite a fine goal-scoring record for the Saudi giants, he is yet to win an official trophy with them since joining them ahead of the 2023 season, as per Olympics.com.

Also, he is just one strike away from completing a century of goals for Al Nassr. With the Saudi club, he lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup back in 2023, but it was an unofficial tournament hosted by an unrecognised body.

He also played a massive role in the club's entry to the final as he assisted Joao Felix's winning goal against Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad during the semi-finals.

Nassr secured the win by 2-1 against their arch-rivals despite playing the majority of the match with just 10 men as Sadio Mane was sent off 25 minutes into the match. Mane was also the one who had scored the opening goal in the 10th minute.

Also, Jorge Jesus-coached Al Nassr will miss Mane in the finals. They will have their work cut out against a tough Al Ahli, who are the Asian Champions League (ACL) holders and are captained by ex-Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian winger also bagged two assists as Ahli secured a massive 5-1 win over Al Qadsiah in the semi-finals.

In 72 head-to-head meetings between these clubs, Al Ahli has a slight edge with 29 wins as compared to 28 by Al Nassr, while 15 have been draws.

However, Al Nassr has not been beaten by Ahli in the last seven matches, with the latter's last win dating way back to 2020.

The Saudi Super Cup was introduced in 2013 and is currently in its 12th edition. Al Nassr are two-time champions (2019, 2020) while Al Ahli secured the title way back in 2016.

