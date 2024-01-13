Second half goals give Barcelona Super Cup semifinal win to set up Clasico final

Riyadh, Jan 13 FC Barcelona will play Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Supercup on Sunday after beating Osasuna 2-0 in second semifinal.

Second half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal gave Barcelona the result that will no doubt please TV rights holders and organisers as it gives the second 'Clasico' of the season after Real Madrid's 5-3 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, reports Xinhua.

Barcelona were far from brilliant, but created more chances than their rivals.

The first half began at a ferocious pace, with Jose Arnaiz almost setting up Ante Budimir in front of the Barcelona goal, while at the other end Ferran Torres shot just wide from outside of the penalty area.

Osasuna responded quickly with right back Jesus Areso shooting across the face of goal, before Lewandowski shot tamely at keeper Sergio Herrera as Barca launched a quick break.

All of that happened in the first 15 minutes, after which Barca took control of the ball and began to build up possession, but without the speed to cause problems to a well-organised Osasuna defense.

Lewandowski headed wide from a corner, before Yamal had to replace Raphinha, who pulled up with a muscle problem, with the young winger setting Lewandowski up for another chance that was blocked by Herrera on the stroke of halftime.

There was little change to the script in the second half, but Barca took the lead after Ilkay Gundogan's through ball for Lewandowski to score.

After Raul Garcia was inches away from volleying in a spectacular equalizer, Joao Felix showed his quality with a run to set up Yamal to beat Herrera for Barca's second goal.

