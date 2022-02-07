Senegal win their first AFCON title after defeating Egypt in final

Senegal won its first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title on Sunday after defeating Egypt in the summit clash here at the Paul Biya Stadium.

Sadio Mane converted a crucial penalty for Senegal in the shootout, and in the end, the side defeated Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the summit clash.

Senegal ended up defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties. After the match, Sadio Mane embraced Salah and the pictures have now gone viral of both the Liverpool stars.

The normal 90-minutes action had ended at 0-0 and in the end, the match had to progress to the penalty shootout after the extra time could not also separate the sides.

Both Mane and Salah had earlier suffered losses in the AFCON final, with Senegal losing to Algeria in 2019 and Cameroon outclassing Egypt in 2017.

In the opening minutes of the final, Sadio Mane went on to miss the penalty against Egypt, but he redeemed himself in the penalty shootout, and in the end, Senegal went on to win the match.

( With inputs from ANI )

