"Senseless act of violence": AIFF condoles loss of lives in Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], April 24 : All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey expressed deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam and described it as a "senseless act of violence". The brutal attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists and left many more injured.

"On behalf of the entire Indian football fraternity, we express our deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This senseless act of violence has taken away innocent lives and left families and communities shattered. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this heartbreaking time," Chaubey said as cited in the AIFF.

"Football has always been a force that unites, inspires, and heals. In these trying times, we hope that the spirit of togetherness and resilience will prevail over hatred and violence," he added.

A minute's silence was observed before the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 round of 16 match between Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi kicked off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, in remembrance of the Pahalgam terror victims. Both teams wore black armbands in mourning.

Earlier, India's decorated striker Sunil Chhetri expressed grief over the terror attack in Pahalgam. In a story post on Instagram, Chhetri said, "Saddened at the news coming out of Pahalgam. Words fall short. My thoughts are with the families of all those affected by what is a cowardly act of terror."

India, on Wednesday, announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the decisions in a press briefing on Wednesday after the CEC meeting.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

