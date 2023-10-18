Sergio Reguilon talks of friendship with tennis star Carlos Alcaraz

Manchester [UK], October 18 : Manchester United left-back Sergio Reguilon opened up about his friendship with Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz.

Reguilon, who has spent time with Alcaraz during holidays and is a big tennis fan, was quizzed about his friendship with the tennis star, during an exclusive Fans Question and Answer.

"Well, I have good relations with my boy Alcaraz. I follow the tennis for him now more. Before, I followed but not like now. I try to watch every game he plays. We are always in touch and well, we are talking about the games he has and the games I have. We are always talking about these things," Reguilon said according to the club website.

Earlier this year, Alcaraz overcame Novak Djokovic's dominance in the Wimbledon by capturing a thrilling five-set win.

The 20-year-old produced a masterful comeback performance against seven-time champion to win the men's singles final match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Reguilon was quizzed about whether he can surpass the Serbian or not.

"Well, for me, he is still young, he knows that but he has the capacity to be the number one in history," insisted Reguilon. "For me, that's my opinion. My personal opinion. I know we are friends but it's my personal opinion."

Last month, Alcaraz concluded his Grand Slam season with his first Wimbledon win and semi-final appearances at Roland Garros and the US Open. He was unable to compete in the Australian Open due to injury.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor