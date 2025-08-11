Slot says adapting will "take time" as Liverpool start season with Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace on penalties

London [UK], August 11 : The 2025-26 English football season was off to a stunning start as FA Cup champions outclassed Premier League champions Liverpool FC on penalties to secure the Community Shield title, after the match ended in a 2-2 draw in normal time.

On Sunday, Palace, who clinched their first-ever big title by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup finals back in May, slayed another giant as a game-sealing spot kick from Justin Devenny won them the title, after goalie Dean Henderson had saved two shots at the goal and The Reds' superstar Mo Salah had skied his penalty. Palace won by 3-2 on penalties.

In the fourth minute, a strike from Hugo Ekitike put Liverpool in front. But Palace was not ready to let it slip either as 13 minutes later, a Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty-kick conversion levelled the scores. In the 21st minute, Liverpool was at front again, with Jeremie Frimpong on the scoresheet once again. Both of the Premier League champions' newest signings had made an impact.

Heading into the half-time, it was 2-1 in favour of Liverpool. Liverpool had done brilliantly in attack, but struggled in defence as a clumsy challenge from Virgil Van Dijk on Ismaila Sarr helped Jean seize a penalty opportunity and make full use of it.

The Dutchman was out of his position when Adam Wharton assisted Sarr to deliver an equaliser in the 77th minute.

The match went into penalties, with Crystal Palace coming out on top with a 3-2 scoreline,

Speaking about the match, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said as quoted by Sky Sports, that the team had done an overhaul, as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher left the club ahead of the new season and "four players have been replaced".

"You need some time, either to adapt offensively or to adapt defensively. But against [Athletic Club, in the 3-2 win in pre-season game], we did not concede one chance at all. Maybe one, I do not know. But we conceded two set-pieces, which are also a big part of football, but that is not from open play," he added.

Slot said that he does not feel the team conceded big today, but two goals were rather because of the big chance they got in the form of a penalty kick earlier in the game.

"And maybe I forget a few chances, but it felt to me that in the 78th minute, that was their second big chance of the game. But in general, there were not many chances because they went to a low block. We do not concede a lot of chances, but we do concede goals at the moment," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor